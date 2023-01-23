‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Attended Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

Backgrid

Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber were among the mourners who attended Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service on Sunday.

The “Elvis” star and model attended the remembrance at Graceland, sitting in the second row, behind Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, and her daughters Riley Keough and Finley Lockwood. Daisy Jay, the girlfriend of Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin, was also sitting with the family.

Baz Luhrmann, who directed “Elvis,” and his wife Catherine Martin, a costume designer, sat in the third row.

People reports Austin gave Finley a long hug before the service started. During the service, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang "How Great Thou Art,” and the magazine says Butler and Gerber leaned their heads together as they listened to the song.

Lisa Marie, 54, passed away on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home.

After she died, Butler told People his “heart is completely shattered.”

Butler played her late father Elvis in the biopic of the same name, and said, "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.”

He added, "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa Marie about Austin at the Golden Globes just days before she passed away.

She appeared a bit unsteady, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support.