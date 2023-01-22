Lisa Marie Presley Celebrated at Touching Graceland Memorial Service

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service took place at Graceland today.

Along with friends and family, the general public was invited to be part of the service, which took place on the front lawn of Graceland, beginning at 9 a.m. local time. Anyone unable to attend could watch via a livestream.

After the memorial service, guests were invited to join a procession to see Lisa Marie’s final resting place at the Meditation Garden.

TMZ recently reported that a private family gathering would be held before Sunday.

Sources told the outlet that Lisa’s three daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper, and Finley, her mom Priscilla Presley, and her exes Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood would be in attendance.

To keep it private, the outlet reported that attendees will be asked to sign an NDA to prevent details from leaking.