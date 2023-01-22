Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s daughter Riley, 33, is a mom.

The actress secretly welcomed a daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

The baby was mentioned at Lisa Marie’s memorial service on Sunday. The singer passed away January 12 after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

Ben read a letter from Riley to her mom, which said, in part, “Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

The eulogy continued, “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Riley met Ben, a stuntman, while working on the 2012 film “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

He proposed in 2014 and they were married in 2015.