Hugh Grant & Renée Zellweger Reunite for ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ Premiere

Hugh Grant, 64, and Renée Zellweger, 55, reunited to celebrate Bridget Jones in Paris!

The co-stars were all smiles as they hit the red carpet at the premiere of “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” at Le Grand Rex.

Zellweger stunned in a black lace one-shoulder gown featuring a scalloped neckline and side slit, while Grant wore a classic black suit.

In the new movie, based on the 2013 novel by Helen Fielding, Renée returns as Bridget, following the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Meanwhile Hugh is back as her ex Daniel Cleaver.

According to the synopsis, “Bridget, now a widowed single mother, must juggle work, parenthood and romance. With the help of her loyal friends, Bridget navigates encounters with a younger man—and a series of awkward interactions with her son's science teacher—as she strives to forge a new path toward life and love.”

Leo Woodall, from “White Lotus” and “One Day,” plays the younger man, while Chiwetel Ejiofor, from “Othello” and “12 Years a Slave,” is her son’s science teacher.

Hugh and Renée first shared the screen in the original “Bridget Jones’s Diary” in 2001, followed by “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004). Hugh, however, did not appear in the third film “Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016).

Grant recently interviewed Zellweger for British Vogue and asked why she wanted to return to the role for a fourth time.

“I love her,” she said. “And her story is not finished. As long as Helen [Fielding] puts pen to paper, she’s alive. How much are we allowed to say about it?”

Zellweger went on to talk about the appeal of Bridget, saying, “I think maybe folks recognize themselves in her and relate to her struggles and feelings of self-doubt. Bridget is authentically herself and doesn’t always get it right, but whatever her imperfections, she remains joyful and optimistic, carries on and triumphs in her own way.”

The Oscar winner added, “She seems to make her quirky individuality and shortcomings charming, lovable and acceptable – and, in turn, she makes us feel lovable and acceptable too. And she celebrates originality, which I think is pretty special too, especially now everybody conforms because they want to be the thing that gets the most approval.”

"Extra" also spoke with Hugh about the film back in November. Grant said he believes this script is “the best” from the franchise, adding, “It’s the one with the most heart, based on Helen [Fielding]’s brilliant book… which was really about her experience of bringing up her children alone after her husband died.”

“It’s very moving, but also very funny,” Grant teased.