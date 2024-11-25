Hugh Grant Responds After Luann de Lesseps Claimed They Made Out ‘Heavily’

Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps is kissing and telling!

The “Real Housewives of New York” star revealed to Too Fab that she once made out with Hugh Grant, and now he’s responded!

De Lesseps, 59, explained that a friend called and told her Hugh, 64, was at Pierre’s in the Hamptons, so she rushed over and asked for “the table right next to Hugh Grant.”

She recalled, "I said, 'Sit me right behind him.' I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him — flirting 101 — I bumped into him and said, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.'”

Luann went on, "I go, 'I'm so sorry. Can I buy you a shot? I feel terrible.' He goes, 'Okay, but I'll come have a shot with you if you do one with me.’ Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out ... heavily at the table! My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant,’ and I was like, 'Neither can I.'"

Hugh reacted to the story on X, writing, “Steady on. I do remember meeting a charming RHNY in a restaurant, but I’d like to stress it was about 15 years ago. I don’t recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine.”

Luann responded with a GIF of herself laughing with the text, “Literally crying laughing.”

She also told Us Weekly, “Obviously, my memory is better than his! He’s right it was 15 years ago. We were both not married at the time, I had just divorced Alex [de Lesseps]. He was ever so charming and couldn’t have been nicer.”