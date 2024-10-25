Hugh Grant on Enjoying His ‘Very, Very Sick’ Character in ‘Heretic’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hugh Grant stepped out Thursday for the 2024 AFI Fest premiere of his new religious horror film “Heretic," where he spoke to "Extra."

Hugh dished on his character Mr. Reed, teasing, "He's infinitely complex — that's always fun — not what he seems, and very, very sick."

As for taking the part, Hugh quipped, “I’m getting weirder and weirder in the stuff I’m doing. I don’t know, it’s bringing something out of me. Maybe I’m very sick.”

When asked what he looks for in a role, Grant said, “You look for depth and complexity, obviously, but I also have a very vigilant eye to make sure it’ll be entertaining, and I can do something fun with them.”

Hugh noted that he didn’t want to portray a two-dimensional baddie, saying, “He’s got to be someone who you like being and you understand their personal pain and drama and why they are who they are. Otherwise, it can be a bit flat.”

He also reflected on what he hopes people take away, noting, "It's very iconoclastic, my character especially so. But I think that's good, it hopefully will shake people up a bit."