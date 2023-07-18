Ant Anstead Shares First Pic of GF Renée Zellweger with His Teens

Instagram

Ant Anstead, 44, and Renée Zellweger, 54, enjoyed a formal family night over the weekend!

The stars posed alongside his two oldest children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, for an Instagram pic as they headed to a party at the motorsport event Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The group was dressed to the nines with Ant and Archie in tuxedos and Renée and Amelie in gowns.

Instagram

Anstead wrote in the caption,"@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended 😂 x @landrover @radfordmotors.” The post included a second shot of the foursome whooping it up with others at the party.

Ant followed up with another post of just him and the kids, calling them, "Absolute utter LEGENDS."

Instagram

Romance rumors started swirling about Renée and Ant in June 2021 after they hit it off on the set of his show “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”

In August of that year, he joked with “Extra,” “The show is called ‘IOU.’ It’s actually ‘Discovery+, IOU’! Thank you. Thank you for your dating service. You can now take me off your database. I can recommend you to my single fans.”

Last year, “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott, who are behind “Celebrity: IOU,” took some credit for Ant and Renée meeting on their show.

Jonathan pointed out that they were “directly responsible” for the romance, joking, “’Celebrity IOU Joyride’ was actually not just about a car show giving back to people. That was actually an undercover dating show to find Ant the love of his life.”

Drew added, “We have what we call our showmances. So over the years, with all the shows that we’ve hosted or produced, we have a whole bunch of people, and this isn’t just one-night stands, this is people who have fallen in love, gotten married, they have kids. We have some of our designers with our directors or ADs with our construction team, so it's really cool for us to see how many people find love and emotional connection in all of these shows that we do that are all about love and emotional connection.”

These days, Anstead and Zellweger are living together in Laguna Beach and spending time with Ant’s 3-year-old son Hudson, from his relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall.