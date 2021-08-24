Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Make It Instagram Official

…And just like that, Ant Anstead has posted his first Instagram pic of girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

On Tuesday, Ant shared a snap with Renée and his “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” co-host Cristy Lee. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s finally here… The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it’s [with] the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

Anstead added, “Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren’s dearest and closest friends……”

Last week, Ant gushed about Renée while promoting “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” with Cristy. He joked to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “The show is called ‘IOU.’ It’s actually Discovery+, IOU! Thank you. Thank you for your dating service. You can now take me off your database. I can recommend you to my single fans.”

As for his new girlfriend, Ant said, “Renée’s really lovely… It’s really nice… It’s kind of amazing.”

Romance rumors started swirling about Renée and Ant in June after they hit it off on the set of “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”

Seemingly confirming the rumors, the cozy pair was photographed in Laguna Beach over the Fourth of July weekend as they walked arm in arm and shared a kiss on a bike ride.