A year after Kathy Griffin filed to end her marriage to Randy Bick, her divorce has been finalized.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, their prenuptial agreement will be enforced in the settlement and Bick waived his right to spousal support.

Months ago, Griffin agreed to pay $75,000 for Bick’s attorney fees and reimbursement of his living costs. Court papers also revealed that they came to an agreement for how they would divide property.

In December 2023, Griffin filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing came just before they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

Weeks after the filing, Kathy admitted she was heartbroken and leaning on her close friends.

In a now-deleted Instagram of herself with Jane Fonda, she wrote on Instagram, “My girlfriends are going to get me through this. Last night I had to use the bat phone. Me ... 'Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.' Jane ... 'Come on over kid. I’ll make you something. You’ll eat and I’ll listen.' 😭🙏”

In May, Griffin opened up on life after filing for divorce, telling People magazine, “One day at a time. One show at a time. I thank God for this tour. I thank God it happened. I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it."