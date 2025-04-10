Getty Images

Jelly Roll just revealed he’s lost nearly 200-lb. weight loss!

The singer attended the Big Night AHT live show on Wednesday, where host Pat McAfee noted his slim-down, saying, “You look like you lost a person.”

The comment had Jelly Roll smiling and doing a little dance.

He proudly told McAfee, “I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning.”

You look UNBELIEVABLE



"I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning..



I'M GONNA LOSE ANOTHER 100 POUNDS AND GO SKYDIVING WITH MY WIFE IN SWEDEN"@JellyRoll615 #BigNightAHT pic.twitter.com/sXuXtBpdTZ @PatMcAfeeShow

The “Need a Favor” singer isn’t stopping there. The star, who is married to Bunnie XO, revealed, “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden!”

Back in November, Jelly Roll chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the red carpet at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, where he showed off his more than 100-lb. weight loss.

“I feel great,” he told Davis. “I feel so good. I'm 100 lbs. lighter than I was on this carpet, over 100 lbs., I just don't know the exact number, maybe 120, than I was on this carpet last year.”

The singer insisted, “I feel great, and I'm gonna come back 100 lbs. lighter next year, and I'm gonna keep working on it. Man, I'm having the time of my life. I didn't want to do it in the dark. I've been such an honest person through all this journey, I wanted to address my struggle with obesity honestly and in front of everybody.”