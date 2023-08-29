Kathy Griffin Reveals Final Results of Lip Tattoo — See the Pic

YouTube

Kathy Griffin, 62, is showing off the results of her lip tattoo.

The comedian documented the procedure on YouTube. She planned to get them inked in a blush tone, but she revealed that the procedure left her mouth swollen and bright red at first.

Kathy told People, “I didn’t know it would be that bad. I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days.”

She said her husband Randy Blick was “scared initially but thinks they look incredible!”

YouTube

In her YouTube video, she surprises Randy right after the procedure. As he looks up from his computer he yells, “Sh*t!” and starts laughing, telling her, “Sorry, I’m sorry.” She insists, “It’s a little swollen.”

Th video then cuts to her friend Kristen Johnston. Kathy tells her, “I got my lips tattooed last night. I’m f**ked. Look at me.” Kristen looks shocked, and replies, “That’s not real,” and Griffin tells her, “Yes, it is.”

At the end of the video, Kathy posted the final results of the lip tattoo. The swelling had gone down and the bright red had turned to a beautiful blush color. See pic above.

Kathy also gave an update on her health after announcing in 2021 that she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The same year, she had half a lung removed as part of the treatment.

Now, she tells People, “I’m still cancer-free and I appreciate very much when people express support.” Opening up about her health, she added, “I work out religiously five days a week with my power walks and Pilates and eat very well except for some cookie dough I had last night. Oops.”