Celebrity News August 05, 2021
Kathy Griffin Gives Candid Update After Lung Cancer Surgery
Comedian Kathy Griffin is recovering from lung cancer surgery, and sharing her journey with fans.
"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated,” she posted on Instagram. “Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"
Citing a suicide attempt last year, she continued, “The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Kathy has also battled a pill addiction in the past, and told fans, "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."
The 60-year-old revealed her cancer diagnosis on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”
After the news broke, “Extra’s” Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey learned more about the disease from Dr. Robert J. McKenna M.D., Professor of Surgery at Saint John’s Cancer Institute.
Dr. McKenna is not treating Kathy, but he is a pioneer in the field.
Lisa asked what factors might contribute to someone getting lung cancer. Watch the video!