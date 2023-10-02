Health & Beauty October 02, 2023
Sia Reveals She Had a Face-Lift in Rare Appearance Without Signature Wig
Sia is praising her doctor for an “amazing face-lift”!
In a rare appearance without her signature wig, Sia took the stage at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards in L.A., where she presented Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine Award.
The singer shared, “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about sh*t. I got an amazing face-lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”
She went on, “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face-lift, for, like, anything you could ever want.’ I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”
Dr. Talei praised the “Chandelier” singer, calling her a “bright ray of sunshine,” and adding that his “whole family loves her.”
He later shared a photo with Sia on Instagram and wrote, “I’m beyond grateful to have been bestowed this honor and moment by my incredibly amazing friend Sia. Although there were some incredible presenters, everyone in the crowd lost their minds when Sia came on stage like a nuclear firecracker. Then, out of nowhere she dropped some amaaaaazing news on the crowd!!!!!!! It’s incredible to have someone you love and respect so much do something so nice for you. It makes you feel more than unstoppable….”