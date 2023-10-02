Sia Reveals She Had a Face-Lift in Rare Appearance Without Signature Wig

Getty Images

Sia is praising her doctor for an “amazing face-lift”!

In a rare appearance without her signature wig, Sia took the stage at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards in L.A., where she presented Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine Award.

The singer shared, “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about sh*t. I got an amazing face-lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

She went on, “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face-lift, for, like, anything you could ever want.’ I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

Dr. Talei praised the “Chandelier” singer, calling her a “bright ray of sunshine,” and adding that his “whole family loves her.”