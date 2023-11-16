Getty Images

Adriana Lima, 42, is hitting back at claims she had plastic surgery or fillers ahead of the premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Lima was glammed up for the event, wearing a short black-and-red dress with black heels. She wore her hair down and punctuated her pout with red lipstick.

The model responded to critics on Wednesday with a fresh-faced Instagram Stories post.

Instagram

She wrote, “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk and three dogs… thanks for your concern.”