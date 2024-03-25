Health & Beauty March 25, 2024
Tallulah Willis Has Face Fillers Dissolved, Sees ‘Real Bone Structure’ After 6 Years
Tallulah Willis just announced she had her face fillers dissolved.
Sharing a series of selfies, she explained on Instagram, “I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved - after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me - I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years.”
Willis continued, “Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!”
Tallulah also showed off her new ‘do, writing, “[Amber Maynard] made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I’m feeling cute? 🌾”
Sharing her decision to dissolve her fillers came shortly after she announced her autism diagnosis.
Earlier this month, the 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback video of herself with her dad. In the clip, he appears to be doing a red-carpet interview as she plays with his ear.
Tallulah wrote in the caption, “Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic 😂.”
In the comments, a fan asked if she was diagnosed as a child. Willis explained, "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life."