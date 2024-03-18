Bruce Willis & Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Shares Autism Diagnosis

Instagram

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her life-changing autism diagnosis.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback video of herself with her dad. In the clip, he appears to be doing a red-carpet interview as she plays with his ear.

Tallulah wrote in the caption, “Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic 😂”

In the comments, a fan asked if she was diagnosed as a child. Willis explained, "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life."

Her sister Scout also dropped a comment, sharing, "She's stimming.” WebMD describes stimming as, “repetitive behaviors or movements that you may use to help cope with emotions.”

Tallulah responded, “Dude the ear curl. I wish we had stronger audio.”

The sweet father-daughter video and news about Tallulah’s diagnosis comes as Bruce battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The family first revealed Bruce, 68, was suffering from aphasia in 2022, and shared that his condition had worsened to frontotemporal dementia by 2023.

His wife Emma Heming recently spoke out about how he’s doing, while shutting down reports he has no more joy.

Emma confirmed “One hundred percent there is grief and sadness. There’s all of that. But you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled… with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness."

He has a big support system, including Emma and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, as well as ex-wife Demi and their daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah.

In January, Demi spoke out on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” and he asked, “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?”

As she tells her own children, Demi said, “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at.”