Tallulah Willis is opening up about life with her famous parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

On the debut episode of Fox’s “Stars on Mars,” Tallulah admitted to not quite understanding just how famous her parents were while living in Idaho as a child.

"I knew my parents had this job that made them, like, this thing, and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn't fully understand," she told the other cast members on the reality show, after being asked by Ronda Rousey what it was like to grow up with famous parents.

Tallulah went on to confess that she experienced tough times when Demi became romantically involved with Ashton Kutcher following her divorce from Bruce in 2000.

“It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment," Tallulah said. “There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire."

She added the end of her parents’ marriage and Demi’s marriage to Ashton is what ultimately led her to try to grasp her family’s fame. "It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking. However, I found the other side of that, which is like — I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family."

Demi and Ashton tied the knot in 2005 after meeting in 2003. They were married for six years, finalizing their divorce in November 2013.

Ashton, who still has a relationship with Demi’s three girls, spoke with GQ in January 2023 about becoming an instant stepdad to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties,” he recalled.