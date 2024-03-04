Instagram

Emma Heming Willis is setting the record straight about her life with husband Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 47-year-old posted a video on Instagram revealing she was “clickbaited” by a headline about her own family.

“The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband,” she shared.

Emma insisted, “Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth, okay. I need society – and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines – to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it. ‘It’s over. Let’s pack it up. We’re — Nothing else to see here. We’re done.’ No.”

She revealed, “It is the complete opposite of that.”

Emma confirmed “One hundred percent there is grief and sadness. There’s all of that. But you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled… with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness."

She urged, “So stop with these stupid headlines. These stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. There’s nothing to see here, okay?"

In the caption, Emma continued to hit back at the clickbait, while adding her perspective.

She wrote, “My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story.”

The family first revealed Bruce, 68, was suffering from aphasia in 2022, and shared that his condition had worsened to frontotemporal dementia by 2023.

He has a big support system including Emma and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, as well as ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

In January, Demi spoke out on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” and he asked, “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?”

As she tells her own children, Demi said, “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at.”