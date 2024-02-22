Wendy Williams Battling Same Devastating Dementia as Bruce Willis

Getty Images

Questions about Wendy Williams’ health are finally being answered, as the world learns she is suffering from dementia.

A press release from the Ridge Hill Group reveals Wendy, 59, is suffering from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same medical condition as Bruce Willis.

Her caregivers, via the press release, say they want “to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

The announcement states, “In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

It is also noted, “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams also suffers from Graves' disease and lymphedema.

The news comes just before the new two-part documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" drops on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.

The project promises to reveal the unfiltered truth of what the star’s life has become after she abruptly left “The Wendy Williams Show” more than two years ago.

A trailer for the doc, which was executive produced by Wendy, shows her tucked away, battling personal demons and a mysterious health crisis.

According to People magazine, the documentary reveals that filming stopped in April 2023 when Wendy entered a facility to treat cognitive issues. In the doc, her son Kevin Hunter Jr. says doctors have tied the issues to alcohol use.

Williams was also assigned a court-appointed legal guardian. According to Wendy’s family, who spoke to People, that person is the only one with unrestricted access to the star.

The family adds that she’s still at the facility, but they don’t know where she is. While they can’t call her, she can reach out to them.