Getty

The shocking new Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?” reveals the unfiltered truth of what the former talk star’s life has become.

A trailer for the doc, which was executive produced by Wendy, shows her tucked away, battling demons and a mysterious health crisis.

She brought her A-game to “The Wendy Williams Show” for 12 years, but as the video notes, “At the peak of her career… she was gone.”

Cut to her son Kevin Hunter Jr. explaining, “My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is okay always, but in reality, there is something wrong going on.”

Another relative notes, “We were all sitting on the sidelines watching, and she was crying out for help.”

In one scene, Wendy is confronted with a bottle of booze. “Did you drink this whole thing today?” the person asks. Curled up in bed, she insists, “Keep it there. Keep it there.”

Hunter Jr. says, “She has people around who are yes people and allowing this to continue.”

Cut to Wendy riding in a car, saying, “This doesn’t look familiar,” and a man saying, “I think she’s losing memory. Have you guys noticed that?”

A concerned loved one then says, “Anyone could look at her and tell this isn’t just alcohol. There is something more going on.”

At one point it is revealed, “She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us.”

Revealing her financial woes, Wendy flat-out states, “I have no money. And I’m going to tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

Later, someone tells her, “There have been random people around you…”

Wendy asks, “Stealing money from me?”

The woman says, “Getting money, whatever the case may be.”

Wendy declares, “Enough.”

Her son Kevin insists, “The guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom… Right now, she’s weak and vulnerable and she needs to be around people who are not going to take advantage of that.”

Williams’ sister adds, “I think the guardianship system is broken. We are her family, and you tell me I’m not capable of taking care of my sister?”

At the end of the trailer, Wendy says, “I love being famous, but family is everything. Everything.”

After the trailer debut, Wendy returned to Instagram for the first time since July. She posted a photo of herself on Stories with the message, "Welcome Everyone,,."

Instagram