Wendy Williams’ Health Update After She Checked Out of Wellness Facility

After more than a month in a wellness facility, Wendy Williams has returned home.

Williams’ rep Shawn Zanotti told “Extra” on Tuesday, “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August.”

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti added. “She wants to say "thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever."

Last month, news broke that Williams entered a facility to “manage her over health issues.”

At the time, her publicist said, “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast.’”

A few months ago, Williams revealed her plans for a podcast to “Extra’s” Billy Bush, as “The Wendy Williams Show” was coming to an end after 13 seasons.

The last season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed, but it kicked off October 18, 2021.