Celeb Diet Craze: Oprah, Kelly Clarkson & Other Drastic Slimdowns
Oprah Winfrey has been showing off her slimmed-down look on a media blitz for “The Color Purple”!
In addition to exercise and Weight Watchers, she recently revealed she’s using a weight-loss medication as a “maintenance tool.”
Kelly Osbourne dropped 85 lbs. after the birth of her son, while her mom Sharon has shed 42 lbs. using Ozempic. Sharon now says she feels she’s “too gaunt.”
Kyle Richards credits her svelte figure to her two-hour gym workouts. She told us, “I really put a lot of effort into my diet, exercise, and taking care of myself.”
Other celebs who have recently transformed their bodies include Kelly Clarkson and Jessica Simpson.
“Extra” spoke with fitness coach Billy Blanks Jr. about the drastic slimdowns, and he shared, “The most successful way that you can lose weight is finding something that you love. For me, it is dance. If it makes you feel better to lose weight, that’s great — just make sure that it is safe.”