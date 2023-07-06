Jessica Simpson Addresses Ozempic Rumors

Jessica Simpson is putting an end to the rumors she used Ozempic to lose weight.

In a new interview with Bustle, Jessica denies Ozempic is the reason for her weight loss.

“Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not (Ozempic). It’s willpower,” she told the outlet. “I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

While the “With You” singer, who has been sober since 2017, admitted to feeling hurt by the negative comments about her body, she says she won’t let the criticism take over her life.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

She continued, “I am fortunate to have been every size, for [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

Simpson’s physique sparked concern after she appeared in a sponsored Pottery Barn Kids video in late 2022, with many wondering if her health was okay. The Internet was abuzz that Jessica was taking Ozempic to lose weight.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been the target of negative comments about her appearance. Last year, the mother of three spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour’s about the chatter surrounding her weight loss journey.

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”