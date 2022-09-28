Getty

Jessica Simpson is a $200-million force thanks, in part, to her fashion empire.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the star about taking control of the Jessica Simpson Collection, her marriage to Eric Johnson, the public’s constant focus on her weight and appearance, and a new project.

After losing a majority stake in her company in 2015, Jessica and her mom fought a two-year, $65-million battle to regain full control.

Terri asked how it feels now that they’ve won.

Simpson said, “It feels inspiring. It feels powerful, but in a really humble way because we worked so hard to get to this ownership and, like, after 18 years of having a collection, to actually own it and to have put all of my, liquidate my investments, put all my faith in getting this just for myself and for my children one day, it was a moment that, I still sometimes don’t believe it is real.”

She went on, “I still feel like I have someone to answer to. And then I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s just us 10 girls.’ We got this, but everything is growing. We’re having our biggest quarter that we’ve had right now in, like, eight years, so my mom and I knew we could do it, and we’re doing it and I just, you know, I feel very blessed.”

Blessed with her family and marriage to former NFL star Johnson, she shared the secret to their marriage since tying the knot in 2014.

“What makes us last? I’m pretty obsessed with him still,” she said. “That’s a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same. And [laughing] he’s got a great ass! We just work, we just fit, you can’t undo us! This puzzle piece is solid. Yep, we framed it.”

The couple, who share Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, just got away to Mexico together.

She said, “I think it’s important to get away with your one and only, your true companion, just even chill and talk like you did when you dated before kids. To have that is very important for any relationship.”

Simpson added, “We needed to walk around naked. Now our kids are just walking in all the time. We’re like, ‘Whoa, okay!’ It’s hard to stay away from… It’s not like you are going to lock the door on your kids, you know?”

She also revealed details about her weight-loss journey.

Terri asked, “Why are people obsessed with your weight and how you look? Have you gotten used to it?”

“Oh, gosh, no,” she said. “Would any woman? But Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ She was like, ‘I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.’”

Jessica said, “I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”

Opening up about shedding the weight she gained with baby number three back in 2019, Jessica said, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

Terri asked her, “Do you feel healthy?”

She said, “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

The star also hinted at some big news, saying, “There is a big, proud moment that I can’t share yet. But it is something I’ve manifested since 2007 and it is about to be out into the world. I can’t say it yet, but you’ll know actually really soon, so it’s not one of those things that I’m teasing. You don’t have to wait long.”

Terri asked, “This is what you’re most proud of?”

Jessica said, “I’m proud of it because it gets me back in the entertainment business.”

Seymour wondered if it involves singing, and Simpson said, “All of it. I mean, just name it!”

She can’t spill those beans just yet, but she can talk about her fall collection.

“For the shoes, I wanted to bring the drama… fringey, fringey boots. I could spring a mile in those,” noting of the platform heel, “I do everything better in a platform. Not everything better in a rollerskate.”