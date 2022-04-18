Jessica Simpson Talks 100-Lb. Weight Loss and Celebrating Her Body at ‘Every Size’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica Simpson recently showed off her bikini bod after losing a whopping 100 lbs. for the third time.

Now, she’s opening up about celebrating her body at every size, and revealing some secrets of her weight loss.

In a new interview with People, Jessica explained, "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated.”

She’s also celebrating all sizes with her clothing brand because she’s “been every size,” adding, “I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better. I understand that."

While her own weight has gone up and down over the years, Jessica said, "I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."

For the most part the other of three has “been happy at every size,” except for “the end” of her pregnancies.

"I've definitely embraced myself,” the 41-year-old said. "And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I'm being open and that I'm being honest about my life."

Simpson confessed that slipping back into a bikini wasn’t a priority.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she said. "So to be able to put on a bikini... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.'"

Jessica said she got emotional, and shared the two-piece pics on social media as a reminder “the impossible can happen,” adding, “To be able to look as good as I feel was a major moment.”

What’s her secret to success? Simpson revealed she works out and loves weight training, which she says gives her energy and burns fat.

"I don't know why I've always loved it,” she said. “Maybe because my papaw was a football coach, and he always wanted me to have big calf muscles, and I made sure I accomplished that in my life," she added with a laugh.

She loves taking walks with her husband Eric Johnson too. "For Eric and I, it's so good to walk, because we're creative on walks and we talk through things," Simpson said. "It's a really inspiring conversation. That's good for our relationship — and that's cardio."

Jessica also opened up to “The Real,” about her weight-loss journey, saying setting small goals also helped.

“It took three years,” she said. “I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

Simpson also reflected on those bikini pics, saying, “Being in a bikini was never my main goal. I mean, I did that in my twenties. And I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini, because I thought I was just going to be in a one-piece. When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened.’ So, it was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”

Jessica went on to share, “And I’ve lost 100 lbs. three times. I definitely gain weight, a lot of weight in my pregnancies, I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me. I don’t know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but woah, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch.”