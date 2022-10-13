Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Getty

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on her forehead and cheeks. Reacting to the procedure, Jessica says “it tickles” and “gives me chill bumps.” She adds, “I’ve been kissed by Emface, just all over.”

The Emface website says it works by “heating the dermis and increasing the levels of collagen and elastin fibers.”

Adding, “The end result is less wrinkles and more lift naturally without needles… in only 20 minutes.”

Just a few weeks ago, Rebel Wilson had the same procedure done so she could look “snatched” for a premiere. Check out her video here!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour also spoke with Simpson last month about how she’s doing these days.

Opening up about shedding the weight she gained with baby number three back in 2019, Jessica said, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

Terri asked her, “Do you feel healthy?”