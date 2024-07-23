Getty Images

Ariana Madix, 39, is getting candid about her cosmetic procedures.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star dished on her anti-aging secrets after an injector and aesthetic physician assistant speculated about her face on Instagram.

Molly Bailey posted, “Stunning injectables have entered the villa. Ariana continues to show the ‘Love Island’ world how cosmetic work can preserve and enhance and not age and distort.”

Bailey guessed that Madix had volume replacement filler, lip filler and noted that Ariana had been open about “jawline contouring with minimally invasive liposuction.” Others in the comments thought she may have undergone a blepharoplasty — eyelid surgery.

It is just coming to light that Madix replied on July 17, explaining, “I’ll tell you what i’ve had! you’re partially correct. tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin.”

She continued, “Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet ❤️❤️ hope this helps! i’ll keep yall posted if i do anything else.”