Olivia Rodrigo Named Lancôme Global Brand Ambassador

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Olivia Rodrigo, 21, is now a Lancôme Global Brand Ambassador!

The big news dropped on Monday, and Olivia shared she was “honored” to join the “iconic” brand.

She shared in a statement, “Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today. Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family."

Check out the video of Olivia announcing herself as “the f***ing new face of Lancôme.”

The announcement came with a new portrait of Olivia glammed up in bright red lipstick.