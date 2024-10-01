Getty Images

Ariana Grande, 31, is setting the record straight on her cosmetic procedures.

Grande sat down for a lie detector test for Vanity Fairy with her “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo asking all the burning questions.

Erivo asked Ariana about everything from nose jobs to BBL’s and Grande got truthful about what she has and hasn’t done.

Ariana admitted, “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox,” adding, “But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”

The test administrator confirmed Grande was telling the truth.

Cynthia went on to a rapid-fire quiz, asking about her nose, Ariana said, “No.” What about a boob job? The singer replied, “No, can you imagine?”

How about a face lift? “No, not yet. I’m open,” the actress answered.

As the administrator confirmed more answers, Grande had a message for trolls, “This is the best day of my life. Take that you YouTube people.”

Cynthia asked about a fox eye lift, Ariana said, “No, but I discovered it through people who thought I did and I said thank you.”

What about a chin implant? Grande got wide-eyed asking, “How do they do that?”

When asked about a Brazilian butt lift, Ariana answered, “Yes,” but the administrator called it out as a lie!

While Ariana hasn’t had much work done, she is “in full support of all people who do these things,” explaining, “Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed.”

She previously told Vogue why she stopped getting Botox and fillers.

“I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much,” Grande said. “I just felt like hiding, you know?"

Getting emotional she continued, "Didn't expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not."