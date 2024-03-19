Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce is finalized.

The singer filed for divorce in September 2023, but the exes needed to wait the mandatory six months for the Los Angeles Superior Court to dissolve the marriage.

They settled the divorce in October.

TMZ reports that Ariana is cutting a $1,250,000 check to Dalton, a real estate broker.

Since there was a prenup in place, Dalton will not receive any spousal support.

The former couple has agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Ariana has also agreed to pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s legal fees.

In September, Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

The docs obtained by TMZ reveal the date of separation was February 20, 2023.

Ariana and Dalton started dating in January 2020 and tied the knot in May 2021.

Amid the split, Grande has been linked to her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay.

Getty Images

Last month, Us Weekly reported that Ethan’s divorce is still in mediation.