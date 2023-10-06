Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce

Instagram

Weeks after they filed for divorce, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reached a settlement.

TMZ reports that Ariana is cutting a check to Dalton for $1,250,000.

Since there was a prenup in place, Dalton will not be getting any spousal support.

The former couple have agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Ariana has also agreed to pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s legal fees.

A source told the outlet, “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”

The only thing left for the divorce to be finalized is a judge’s signature.

In September, Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

The docs obtained by TMZ reveal that the date of separation was February 20, 2023.

According to TMZ, everything was already figured out before the filings.

Despite their split, an insider noted that there’s no bad blood between the former couple, saying, “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

They were married for two years before news broke of their separation.