Instagram

Months after their split, Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have both filed for divorce!

In her divorce filing, Grande cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

The docs obtained by TMZ reveal that the date of separation was February 20, 2023.

A source claimed to the outlet that Grande will cut a check to Dalton, even though they signed a prenup.

According to TMZ, everything was already figured out before the filings.

Despite their split, an insider noted that there’s no bad blood between the former couple, saying, “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

They were married for two years before news broke of their separation.

Amid the split, Grande has been linked to her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, who also recently filed for divorce, from his wife Lilly Jay.

Grande is starring in “Wicked” as Glinda, while Slater plays Boq. Filming got underway in December, but DailyMail.com reports production was recently shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.