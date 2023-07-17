Instagram

Thank you, next.

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly on their way to divorce, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet the couple have been separated since January.

Sunday, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Finals.

TMZ reports Grande and Gomez, who have been married since May 2021, allegedly tried to reconcile a few months ago, but ultimately were not able to make things work.

The “Save Your Tears” singer has been in the U.K. filming “Wicked” since December. Insiders tell TMZ she and Dalton had been having issues even prior to her relocation.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 after being spotted kissing at dinner in southern California.