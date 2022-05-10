Getty Images

Reality star Frankie Grande is a married man!

On Tuesday, Grande, 39, announced that he tied the knot with actor Hale Leon, 29, last week.

Along with some wedding photos, Frankie tweeted, “Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”

He added, “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God! Special thank you to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing us in these one of a kind tuxedos! We adore them!”

Hale also retweeted Frankie’s tweet, adding, “We’re married!!”

Just a month ago, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Frankie at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ambulance,” where he hinted that they would marry very soon! Flashing his engagement ring, he commented, “We’re wedding planning. We’re wedding sooning. You’ll know soon.”

Frankie didn’t reveal the date, but said, “It’s coming up.”

He did reveal that they were having two weddings, explaining, “I’m a Grande so everything has to be bigger.”

Would his famous sister Ariana Grande sing at the wedding? He played coy, saying, “I don’t know. You’ll have to stay tuned.”

As for what he loves about Hale, Frankie answered, “I did not know that relationships were supposed to be easy… he just makes me feel good about myself and I don’t worry about him. He’s good, he’s solid and we can be together and support each other without being worried all the time.”

The wedding comes nearly a year after they got engaged.

Last June, Grande popped the question to Leon at Dreamscape in Los Angeles. During a VR experience, a “Will you marry me?” message showed up on the screen.

Frankie told People magazine, “It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

The pair had been dating for two years when Grande proposed.

They had met at a line dancing bar in 2019. He shared, “I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry's in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage. He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry's he knew all the dances, I was blown away."