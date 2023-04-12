Ariana Grande Faces Body-Shaming Haters: 'Healthy Can Look Different'

Instagram

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has reluctantly addressed fans' and haters' body-shaming comments about herself, urging everyone to be kinder to each other.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it," she admits in the new TikTok video, "but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

Urging people to help keep each other "safer" by thinking twice before commenting on someone's looks, she candidly admits, "I know personally for me, the body you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly."

She calls that part of her life her "lowest" time, reiterating, "Healthy can look different."

"You never know what someone is going through," she counseled. Even if someone is coming from a good place, "Be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

Her final comments are telling viewers they're beautiful as they are. "I think you're beautiful, no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had — or not. Or anything. I just think: you're beautiful, and wanted to share some feelings."

She closes the video by wishing everyone "a beautiful day."