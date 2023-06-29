Comedian Pete Davidson, 29, is seeking help for his mental health issues, People magazine reports.

A source tells the magazine that the “Saturday Night Live” alum is in rehab “but should be getting out pretty soon.”

Page Six insiders previously claimed Pete was receiving help with post-traumatic stress disorder and his borderline personality disorder diagnosis.

A source close to Davidson told People, "Pete will often check himself in to rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

The star’s reps have not responded to People’s request for comment.

In 2017, Pete opened up about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

After suffering from a mental breakdown, he said, "I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.'"

He explained, "I'm depressed all the time," but said he felt that medication and therapy were "working slowly but surely."

"I've been having a lot of problems," Davidson shared. "This whole year has been a f**king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

He said he believed his diagnosis stemmed from abandonment issues after losing his father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he was 7.

"My big thing is trust," Davidson told Maron. "One day he was here and the next day he was gone."

In 2018, he also told Variety he had “been in and out of mental health facilities” since the age of 9.