Getty Images

Ariana Grande, 30, is dating someone new, following her split with husband Dalton Gomez.

A source tells People magazine that Ariana is seeing her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, 31.

The insider reveals, “Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife." Slater wed Lilly Jay in 2018.

Grande is starring in “Wicked” as Glinda, while Slater plays Boq. Filming got underway in December, but DailyMail.com reports production was recently shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Originally part one of the film was slated for November 2024 and part two for November 2025, but the strike could delay the release dates.

On Monday, TMZ broke the news that Ariana and Dalton were on their way to divorce.

Page Six cited a source saying this was a united decision for the pair. “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

The outlet added that they tried to reconcile when Gomez visited Grande on the London set of "Wicked," but "it didn't work out."

Insiders also told TMZ she and Dalton had been having issues even prior to her relocation.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 after being spotted kissing at dinner in Southern California. They wed in 2021.

There reportedly appears to be no bad blood between Ariana and Dalton, as they still regularly communicate by phone, reports TMZ.