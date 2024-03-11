Cynthia Erivo on Magic of 'Wicked' & Ariana Grande Oscars Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo was sparkling in Louis Vuitton as she talked “Wicked” with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Melvin shared his excitement for “Wicked,” asking her, “What are you most excited for us to see?”

Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, replied, “The thing I'm excited for you to see is how the relationships are so sort of central to the piece. We all really worked hard, and I think that the combination of magic and joy and heartbreak and laughter and tears all comes together and… it's in this beautifully technicolor space that John Chu has managed to create and I think it's going to be really special. I feel really proud of it and I hope that everybody else feels the same.”

She also gushed over sharing the Oscars stage with her co-star Ariana Grande, who portrays Glinda.

Cynthia said presenting with Ariana was “glorious.” She went on, “We don't leave each other for very long… I saw her two days ago, which is kind of how we are now but it was just

one of those moments where I was like, ‘I hope we get to do that often together like that.’”