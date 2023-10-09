Instagram

It looks like Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez has moved on from their relationship!

Over the weekend, Gomez was spotted kissing actress Maika Monroe at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles in photos obtained by TMZ.

An eyewitness claimed that Dalton and Maika were not afraid to pack on the PDA in public.

The sighting came just a few days after Ariana and Dalton settled their divorce.

According to TMZ, Ariana is cutting a check to Dalton for $1,250,000.

Since there was a prenup in place, Dalton will not be getting any spousal support.

The former couple has agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Ariana has also agreed to pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s legal fees.

A source told the outlet, “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”

The only thing left for the divorce to be finalized is a judge’s signature.

In September, Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

The docs obtained by TMZ reveal that the date of separation was February 20, 2023.

According to TMZ, everything was already figured out before the filings.

They were married for two years before news broke of their separation.