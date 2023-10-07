Ariana Grande Shares Personal Photos as Divorce Is Finalized

As news broke that she'd settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande shared some personal photos on Instagram.

She captioned them, "Some from then, some from now," leading with a close-up of her makeup table with R.E.M. Beauty products.

She also included whimsical sideways selfies and her napping dogs.

TMZ reports that Ariana will be cutting a check to Dalton for $1,250,000.

Since there was a prenup in place, Dalton will not receive any spousal support.

The former couple has agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Ariana has also agreed to pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s legal fees.

A source told the outlet, “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”

The only thing left for the divorce to be finalized is a judge’s signature.

In September, Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

The docs obtained by TMZ reveal that the date of separation was February 20, 2023.

According to TMZ, everything was already figured out before the filings.

Despite their split, an insider noted that there’s no bad blood between the former couple, saying, “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

They were married for two years before news broke of their separation.