Denise Richards Undergoes Extreme Salmon DNA Facial

Denise Richards just tried the much buzzed-about salmon DNA facial!

Richards revealed she was inspired by Jennifer Aniston, who recently admitted on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she has tried the beauty treatment.

Denise enlisted Dr. Robert Dorfman to do the procedure, and they posted a video on Instagram.

Dorfman explains, “We are doing the salmon DNA facial. It is one of our signature treatments, something that has revolutionized my practice. It is one of the most popular treatments in Korea and Asia. It makes your skin flawless like glass. The way that I like to do it is just micro droplet injections.”

Richards shared, “I’m ready, I’m so excited. My face is a little red because I did a little laser before. I keep hearing about this treatment and Jennifer Aniston talked about it so anything she does, I want to try… so I am ready to try this. It’s very different, something I’ve never done before.”

Dorfman called it a “natural grade alternative” for those who are “scared of fillers.”

“This is really natural, very anti-inflammatory, it helps build collagen, elastin,” he said. “It is a great anti-aging treatment.”

Denise added, “I’m one of those people who are hesitant with fillers so that’s why this is something I wanted to try because I felt like it was something that was different and obviously there are a lot of benefits from it. That’s why I wanted to try this instead of a traditional filler.”

Afterward, a smiling Denise posed alongside Dorfman and her husband Aaron Phypers.

The caption on the post further explained, “Customized facial balancing with the stunning @deniserichards at Done by Dorfman, trying our signature salmon DNA treatment layered with a clear and brilliant laser and daxxify on her forehead and neck for beautiful, glowing skin 🧬.”

Earlier this month, Kimmel asked Aniston if she had ever had a salmon sperm facial.