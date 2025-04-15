Dr. Perricone’s Secret to Elevating the ‘Beauty Molecule’

Getty Images

Dr. Nicholas Perricone is an anti-aging guru who is loved by Christie Brinkley, Hilaria Baldwin and Jennie Garth.

“Extra” recently spoke with Dr. Perricone, who just released his book “The Beauty Molecule.”

He noted, “The strategies of the book are basically [about] what we can do to elevate the beauty molecule, which is acetylcholine.”

One major secret is his hydrogen water!

He said, “We found that after drinking the water, we started seeing changes, the acetylcholine started rising in like two and a half minutes.”

Perricone also stressed the importance of diet, moderate exercise, and meditation.