Bravo

It was an emotional night for Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on the final “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 reunion episode.

The exes broke down in tears as they finally talked about Scandoval and the hurt Tom caused when he cheated on Ariana with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

During the reunion, the cast watched the end of the finale, which showed them all reacting to Ariana refusing to film with Sandoval when he wanted to apologize on camera.

Ariana said that Sandoval's response "proved" he was only doing it for the show.

She declared, "I just want you away from me. I just want you gone. I don’t want to be in a position where I am being forced... I am not forced to do anything. I will have that conversation with everybody else, but I am not in a place to have a conversation with you. I was in that moment just about to be used.”

She said of Tom, “I'm not here for him putting on the waterworks thing.”

He responded, “You know me well enough to know that this is not acting.”

Beginning to cry, Madix told him, “I don't, though.”

Sandoval told her, “You knew me,” as he began to cry himself.

Ariana told him as she wiped away tears, "I don't know who you are… I'm sorry if that's something you have a hard time with, but that is the consequences of your actions towards me.”

They both agreed their relationship wasn’t perfect before the affair, and Tom apologized to Ariana for his actions.

"I know you don't want to be around me,” he said. “Whatever our relationship was, the good, the bad — whatever you did, whatever I did — it doesn't matter. You didn't deserve that. And I'm really sorry, from the bottom of my heart."

He went on, "Ariana, I regret it every day. I wear it as a badge of shame.” With tears in his eyes, he continued, “I did the thing that I said I would never do, and I did it.”

Leviss is now suing Tom and Ariana, and she has also spoken publicly about the scandal.

During the reunion, Madix told Sandoval, "You also brought this s**tty person into both of our lives in a very f**ked up way and this bitch has to f**king talk about me all the time. You did that!"

Sandoval replied, "I feel really bad about that. I understand. I wish you the best, and I will definitely give you your space. We'll figure everything out, we have our lawyers, don't worry about it. I understand."