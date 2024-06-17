A ‘Less-Is-More’ Approach to Injectables Can Deliver Naturally Stunning Results

Getty Images

When it comes to injectables like fillers, collagen stimulators or Botox, women looking to enhance their natural beauty and stave off signs of aging without looking overdone are turning to a natural take on injectables.

Preva Aesthetics founder Michelle Paty, a double-board-certified nurse practitioner, uses top-of-the-line techniques to deliver radiant, youthful and glowing skin.

“I started Preva because I was personally looking for a natural and preventative approach to aging without the overdone look I was seeing all around me,” Paty said. “I was very interested in injectables but I could never find a place that matched my natural style. I quickly recognized a gap in the industry for women who wanted to look natural but also prevent signs of aging — so I created Preva as a place where our clients can really have both.”

To achieve natural results, Paty prioritizes a comprehensive approach to anti-aging and facial balancing, considering all aspects of the face and using a combination of treatments. Rather than focusing on just one area or one treatment, the goal is an overall stunningly natural look.

Paty educates clients on today's most requested services, including Botox, Dysport, fillers and collagen stimulators, addressing their concerns and creating tailored plans so they leave fully informed about what their procedures entail. Clients leave their treatments feeling rejuvenated, with skin that's smooth, plump and deeply hydrated.



But even with professional enhancement, Paty says it's important to be realistic about expected outcomes. Maintaining a youthful look also depends on lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise, along with a good skincare routine, emphasizing hydration and sunscreen

“I think our holistic, preventative approach really resonates with clients,” Paty said. "I am passionate about providing solutions to those looking to improve their natural look and leave them feeling confident in their skin. I really want women to know there are aesthetic treatments that can enhance their inner beauty with a less-is-more approach."

Paty advises prospective clients to do their research when selecting a practitioner, and ask critical questions. Asking about the practitioner's experience, checking reviews and looking at before and after photos are important for making an informed decision.

"The choice of your injector is paramount," Paty says. "I cannot overstate this. Your injector can either enhance or detract from your experience and, ultimately, your appearance. Choosing a skilled and experienced professional for your cosmetic procedures is crucial. When done properly, it looks so natural that people won't notice you had treatment done, only that you look terrific!"