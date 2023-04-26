Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss in Neon-Green Bikini

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica Simpson, 42, is flaunting her slimmed-down figure in a neon-green bikini!

The actress, who has been candid about dropping 100 lbs. recently, paired the sexy SKIMS two-piece with a pair of hot-pink Basima platforms from her own Jessica Simpson Collection. In the caption she called the combo “Neon Energy.”

Last year, Simpson shared her weight-loss journey with "Extra's" Terri Seymour.

She said, “I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”

Opening up about shedding the weight she gained with baby number three back in 2019, Jessica said, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

Terri asked her, “Do you feel healthy?”

She said, “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

Jessica also spoke with People in 2022 about what it was like slipping back into a bikini after losing the weight.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she said. "So to be able to put on a bikini... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.'"