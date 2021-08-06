Kathy Griffin Released from Hospital After Lung Cancer Surgery

Getty

Days after undergoing lung cancer surgery, Kathy Griffin, 60, has been discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, Kathy posted a video of herself at home with her dogs, who were beyond excited to see her. She tweeted, “Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack.”

Earlier this week, Kathy gave an update after having half of her left lung removed. She admitted on Instagram, “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

Citing a suicide attempt last year, she continued, “The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills."

Kathy has also battled a pill addiction in the past, telling fans, "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

The 60-year-old revealed her cancer diagnosis on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

After the news broke, “Extra’s” Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey learned more about the disease from Dr. Robert J. McKenna M.D., Professor of Surgery at Saint John’s Cancer Institute.



Dr. McKenna is not treating Kathy, but he is a pioneer in the field.