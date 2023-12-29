Celebrity News December 29, 2023
Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce from Randy Bick
Kathy Griffin, 63, and Randy Bick, 45, are splitting just before their wedding anniversary.
Us Weekly reports the comedian filed for divorce on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences. She lists their date of separation as December 22.
Well…sh*t. This sucks.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 29, 2023 @kathygriffin
New Year’s Day would have marked their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple does have a prenup, and Griffin is asking that the court enforce it.
Kathy seemed to hint at the divorce news on December 29, writing on X, “Well… sh*t. This sucks.”
The couple, who got together in 2011, briefly split in 2018 before getting married on January 1, 2020. Lily Tomlin performed the ceremony.