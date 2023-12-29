Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce from Randy Bick

Getty Images

Kathy Griffin, 63, and Randy Bick, 45, are splitting just before their wedding anniversary.

Us Weekly reports the comedian filed for divorce on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences. She lists their date of separation as December 22.

New Year’s Day would have marked their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple does have a prenup, and Griffin is asking that the court enforce it.

Kathy seemed to hint at the divorce news on December 29, writing on X, “Well… sh*t. This sucks.”