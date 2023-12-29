Steve Burton & Wife Sheree Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

“Days of Our Lives” actor Steve Burton, 53, and wife Sheree Burton, 46, are officially over nearly two years after he announced their split.

People reports the actor and the fitness coach have settled their divorce after more than 20 years of marriage.

Steve and Sheree have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their of son Jack, 17, and daughter Brooklyn, 9. They are also the parents of an adult daughter, Makena, 20.

The actor will pay his ex $12,500 in child support and has agreed to pay Sheree $50,000 in retroactive support. They have waived all rights to spousal support.

Steve filed for divorce in July 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences.” He listed their separation date as March 2022.

In May of 2022, Steve took to his Instagram Story to announce their split.

He wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

The news came just after Sheree announced that she was pregnant.

Steve went on, “She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Us Weekly reports that Sheree welcomed daughter Izabella in February, and is now expecting her fifth child.