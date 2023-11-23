Eric McCormack’s Wife Janet Holden Files for Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack, 60, and wife Janet Holden are heading for divorce.

The Blast reports that Janet filed for a dissolution of marriage in the Superior Court of California after 26 years of marriage.

According to legal docs obtained by the site, Holden cites “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

Janet is asking for spousal support and for Eric to pay her attorney fees.

Custody won’t be an issue. Their son Finnigan is now 21 years old.

The Blast notes that it is unknown if they had a prenup, and that Holden is asking the court to “determine rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts” and to sort out their separate properties and assets.

People reports that Eric and Janet met on “Lonesome Dove: The Series” in 1994. McCormack played Col. Francis Clay Mosby and Janet was an assistant director.