Celebrities React to Leslie Jordan’s Sudden Death

On Monday, many of Hollywood’s biggest names took to social media to mourn the loss of actor Leslie Jordan.

Leslie’s “Will & Grace” co-star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Eric McCormack, who also starred on "Will & Grace," shared a photo of himself with Leslie. He wrote on Instagram, "Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you. 💔 #WillandGrace @seanhayes @therealdebramessing @maxmutchnick."

Leslie's "The Help" co-star Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help. I'd never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you. Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well!! 💔💔❤️❤️."

Lynda Carter referenced Jordan’s videos of himself dancing, singing, and cooking during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She wrote on Twitter, “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Michelle Pfeiffer also mentioned his pandemic videos on her Instagram. She wrote, “I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan’s passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with. Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend. 💔.”

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham called Leslie’s death “horrendous” news. She added, “Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news.”

“The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons wrote on Instagram, “If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same. Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved. I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man. ❤️.”

Lance Bass added on Instagram, “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt posted a pic of a smiling Leslie, writing on Instagram, “I feel like I can’t breathe. My beautiful and sweet friend. What will we all do without you? Your entire being spread love, sunshine and goodness. I will miss you more than I have words to say. Love you friend. May you make heaven as joyful as you made earth. 💔.”

Katie Couric was “heartbroken” over Leslie’s death. She wrote on Instagram, “I loved him. He was kind and sensitive and caring and of course funny as hell. He was a true original. The world will be a lot sadder without Leslie in it. 💔.”

There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man pic.twitter.com/CAANBZqQJy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 24, 2022 @MeghanMcCain

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022 @JackeeHarry

I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing. He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/WgmTZjEReG — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 24, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022 @LoniLove

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022 @billyeichner

Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022 @JHudShow

On Monday, Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, law enforcement suspects Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW in Hollywood, leading him to crash into a building.

"Extra's" Jenn Lahmers was at the scene of the crash and spoke to a security man, who claimed that Jordan was driving very slowly before he clipped a white truck. Cars were reportedly weaving around his BMW and honking, just before he crashed into a building.